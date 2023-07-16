Previous
Cityscape by bkbinthecity
Photo 4336

Cityscape

The past few days l posted pictures of our river valley. Today l am posting a view of Edmonton's downtown. This is a view from the Southside
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1187% complete

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Beautiful skyline; I love the bridge! Fav :)
July 17th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great view
July 17th, 2023  
