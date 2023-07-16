Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4336
Cityscape
The past few days l posted pictures of our river valley. Today l am posting a view of Edmonton's downtown. This is a view from the Southside
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4336
photos
350
followers
468
following
1187% complete
View this month »
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
16th July 2023 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cityscape
,
edmonton
Jessica Eby
Beautiful skyline; I love the bridge! Fav :)
July 17th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great view
July 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close