Previous
Photo 4335
In The Smoke
This is the only picture l took today. I took it in the Safeway parking lot when l was out getting a few groceries. The weather is calling for rain which we certainly could use.
Hopefully it will help get rid of the smoke
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
weather
,
smoke
,
cityscape
,
edmonton
