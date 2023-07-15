Previous
In The Smoke by bkbinthecity
In The Smoke

This is the only picture l took today. I took it in the Safeway parking lot when l was out getting a few groceries. The weather is calling for rain which we certainly could use.
Hopefully it will help get rid of the smoke
15th July 2023

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1187% complete

