Previous
Photo 4349
Capital Plaza
Driving through downtown l decided to go down Capital Boulevard. As we got near the Legislative Grounds l took this picture of the Capital Plaza
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
3
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
19th July 2023 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
architecture
,
building
,
plaza
,
legislative
KWind
ace
Nice capture.
July 30th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very stately!
July 30th, 2023
Heather
ace
Lovely with the rows of fountains and the impressive legislative building. The grounds look beautiful! Fav
July 30th, 2023
