Capital Plaza by bkbinthecity
Photo 4349

Capital Plaza

Driving through downtown l decided to go down Capital Boulevard. As we got near the Legislative Grounds l took this picture of the Capital Plaza
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
KWind ace
Nice capture.
July 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very stately!
July 30th, 2023  
Heather ace
Lovely with the rows of fountains and the impressive legislative building. The grounds look beautiful! Fav
July 30th, 2023  
