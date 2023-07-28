Previous
A Little Bit Of Colour In The Sky by bkbinthecity
Photo 4348

A Little Bit Of Colour In The Sky

As we arrived at the Shopping Center it was raining a bit which put a rainbow in the sky. You have to look hard but it is there
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1191% complete

