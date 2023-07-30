Previous
Crossing Over by bkbinthecity
Photo 4350

Crossing Over

Standing on The Victoria Promenade l spotted The Light Rail Transit train crossing over the bridge coming from the University to downtown
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diane ace
Nice shot!
July 31st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
July 31st, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the scene. We have light rail transit trains also but they mostly run on ground level.
July 31st, 2023  
