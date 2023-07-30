Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4350
Crossing Over
Standing on The Victoria Promenade l spotted The Light Rail Transit train crossing over the bridge coming from the University to downtown
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4350
photos
345
followers
465
following
1191% complete
View this month »
4343
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
30th July 2023 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
train
,
river
,
valley
,
edmonton
Diane
ace
Nice shot!
July 31st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
July 31st, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the scene. We have light rail transit trains also but they mostly run on ground level.
July 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close