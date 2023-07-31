Previous
A Different Look At Downtown by bkbinthecity
A Different Look At Downtown

Sometimes l love to walk around downtown and take pictures. I did exactly that the other day and this is the result
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Boxplayer ace
Interesting architecture.
August 1st, 2023  
