Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4367
Edmonton In Black and White.....Dinner Time
The next room is the dining room. This is just a portion of the room. The total room seats 100. The ceiling and chandeliers are original as are the windows and curtains
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4367
photos
344
followers
459
following
1196% complete
View this month »
4360
4361
4362
4363
4364
4365
4366
4367
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th August 2023 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
room
,
architecture
,
building
,
interior
,
dining
Bill Ososki
ace
All very proper indeed
August 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful and elegant dining room with its regency style furniture , panelled walls and ornate ceilings.
August 17th, 2023
Diane
ace
I love the detail you have captured in the ceiling and furniture. Very elegant!
August 17th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So elegant! You can imagine the beautiful gowns and handsome tuxedos worn in here in its hey day. Beautiful black and white.
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close