Edmonton In Black and White.....Dinner Time by bkbinthecity
Edmonton In Black and White.....Dinner Time

The next room is the dining room. This is just a portion of the room. The total room seats 100. The ceiling and chandeliers are original as are the windows and curtains
Bill Ososki ace
All very proper indeed
August 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful and elegant dining room with its regency style furniture , panelled walls and ornate ceilings.
August 17th, 2023  
Diane ace
I love the detail you have captured in the ceiling and furniture. Very elegant!
August 17th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So elegant! You can imagine the beautiful gowns and handsome tuxedos worn in here in its hey day. Beautiful black and white.
August 17th, 2023  
