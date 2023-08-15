Sign up
Previous
Photo 4366
Edmonton In Black and White....Music Please
Our next stop in Government House is the Music Room. This room has always been a music room and the piano and the furniture are original to the building
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4366
photos
345
followers
459
following
1196% complete
View this month »
4359
4360
4361
4362
4363
4364
4365
4366
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th August 2023 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
house
,
government
,
architecture
,
building
,
interior
