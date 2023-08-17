Sign up
Photo 4368
Edmonton In Black and White.....Bedrooms to Boardrooms
These four rooms in Government House were originally bedrooms. Today they are boardrooms and a lounge. They are located on the second floor
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
bedroom
architecture
building
interior
boardroom
Diana
ace
Great shots, they all look so stylish!
August 18th, 2023
