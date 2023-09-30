Sign up
Previous
Photo 4412
On The Avenue
Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona offers a variety of photo ops including some great architecture
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4405
4406
4407
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
7
3
365
Galaxy A54 5G
26th September 2023 5:39pm
Tags
architecture
building
Dawn
ace
A pleasant image
October 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light.
October 1st, 2023
Christine Louise
Looks like a lovely avenue to stroll along, well captured
October 1st, 2023
