Previous
You Never Know What Yes Might See by bkbinthecity
Photo 4413

You Never Know What Yes Might See

While on Whyte Avenue l spotted this double decker bus. It is part of the fleet of transit buses from the city of Sherwood Park located directly east of Edmonton
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise