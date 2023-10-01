Sign up
Previous
Photo 4413
You Never Know What Yes Might See
While on Whyte Avenue l spotted this double decker bus. It is part of the fleet of transit buses from the city of Sherwood Park located directly east of Edmonton
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
26th September 2023 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
double
,
vehicle
,
decker
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 2nd, 2023
