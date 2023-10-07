Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4419
Thanksgiving Dinner
This weekend is Canadian Thanksgiving. Melody's cousin recently moved back to Edmonton so our get together was at there house. Dinner was delicious. Candied Yams, turkey, dressing, potatoes green beans, carrots and cranberry sauce
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4419
photos
339
followers
449
following
1210% complete
View this month »
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
4417
4418
4419
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th October 2023 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
thanksgiving
Diana
ace
It looks as beautiful as it sounds.
October 8th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Happy Thanksgiving! It sounds wonderful!
October 8th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Sounds perfect!
October 8th, 2023
Dianne
A wonderful meal and family get together.
October 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous time and family meal together
October 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close