Thanksgiving Dinner by bkbinthecity
Photo 4419

Thanksgiving Dinner

This weekend is Canadian Thanksgiving. Melody's cousin recently moved back to Edmonton so our get together was at there house. Dinner was delicious. Candied Yams, turkey, dressing, potatoes green beans, carrots and cranberry sauce
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
It looks as beautiful as it sounds.
October 8th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Happy Thanksgiving! It sounds wonderful!
October 8th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Sounds perfect!
October 8th, 2023  
Dianne
A wonderful meal and family get together.
October 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous time and family meal together
October 8th, 2023  
