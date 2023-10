Thanksgiving Dinner Part 2

So today we were at my sisters for another dinner. However, silly me being in a rush l left my phone at home so l had nothing to take pictures with. Therefore, l put this collage together with a few more pictures from yesterday.

Starting top left going clockwise

1. Cousin Judah with Buttercup

2. A few of a portion of Cousin Heidi's new house.

3. Enjoying each other's company

4. A lovely fireplace