Up In The Air by bkbinthecity
Photo 4421

Up In The Air

The weather has been perfect this weekend. While out for a walk we spotted these two balloons up in the air. They made a perfect shot
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1211% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous sight and capture.
October 10th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Yes, awesome! I can only think of having seen one hot air balloon this year and I didn't get a picture.
October 10th, 2023  
Christina ace
Gorgeous day for it!
October 10th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful colors of the balloons and the sky.
October 10th, 2023  
