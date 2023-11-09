Sign up
Previous
Photo 4452
City Living
These condos are located in the Old Warehouse District downtown. In the past number of years this area has really be revitalized with many people living there. Shops, restaurants and bistros opening up
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4452
photos
342
followers
447
following
1219% complete
View this month »
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
4451
4452
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
LManning (Laura)
ace
Cool POV.
November 10th, 2023
