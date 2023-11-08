Sign up
Previous
Photo 4451
On Display
Today we were at Chartwell Seniors Residence conducting the weekly Bible Study. On our way out l stopped to take a picture of there Remembrance Display
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4451
photos
342
followers
447
following
1219% complete
View this month »
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
4451
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th November 2023 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
display
,
remembrance
winghong_ho
Nice capture.
November 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful display
November 9th, 2023
Jim R
Least we forget! 🙏
November 9th, 2023
KWind
ace
Lovely display.
November 9th, 2023
