On Display by bkbinthecity
On Display

Today we were at Chartwell Seniors Residence conducting the weekly Bible Study. On our way out l stopped to take a picture of there Remembrance Display
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1219% complete

winghong_ho
Nice capture.
November 9th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful display
November 9th, 2023  
Jim R
Least we forget! 🙏
November 9th, 2023  
KWind ace
Lovely display.
November 9th, 2023  
