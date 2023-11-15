Sign up
Previous
Photo 4458
The Other Side
Here is a view of Whyte Avenue from across the street from yesterday's picture. As you can see Whyte Avenue has a variety of older buildings many dating back to the early 1900's
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4458
photos
341
followers
447
following
1221% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
10th November 2023 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these old buildings, great looking sky too.
November 16th, 2023
