The Other Side by bkbinthecity
The Other Side

Here is a view of Whyte Avenue from across the street from yesterday's picture. As you can see Whyte Avenue has a variety of older buildings many dating back to the early 1900's
Lovely capture of these old buildings, great looking sky too.
November 16th, 2023  
