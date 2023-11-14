Previous
Crossing From One Side To The Other by bkbinthecity
Photo 4457

Crossing From One Side To The Other

Here is a shot of Whyte Avenue itself. This particular crosswalk allows pets crosswalk straight across or as you can see people can cross diagonally
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diane ace
Very neat street shot! Nice lines and composition and lighting.
November 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice composition and candid
November 15th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful city view.
November 15th, 2023  
