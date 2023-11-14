Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4457
Crossing From One Side To The Other
Here is a shot of Whyte Avenue itself. This particular crosswalk allows pets crosswalk straight across or as you can see people can cross diagonally
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4457
photos
342
followers
447
following
1221% complete
View this month »
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
4455
4456
4457
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
10th November 2023 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
architecture
,
building
,
crosswalk
Diane
ace
Very neat street shot! Nice lines and composition and lighting.
November 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice composition and candid
November 15th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful city view.
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close