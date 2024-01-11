Sign up
Previous
Photo 4517
Snowy but Extremely Cold
It is Friday morning and I just discovered that I didn't post a picture for Thursday. We had more snow this week and we are extreme cold weather conditions.
How cold is it? Well as l am posting this morning it is -42 C
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
6
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4517
photos
331
followers
443
following
1237% complete
View this month »
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
Margaret Brown
ace
Wow that is cold! We think we are badly done to if it gets to minus 4/5c that is promised in the next few days
January 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous winter shot but that sure is cold! My worst was minus 19!
January 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Woooow? That’s really cold. Beautiful photo of your snowy scene.
January 12th, 2024
KV
ace
Good grief… I can’t even imagine weather that cold. Good day to stay inside.
January 12th, 2024
Olwynne
Oooh that's cold! A day to stay in and try to keep warm. Lovely snowy photo though
January 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Fab photo with those heavy mounds of snow.
January 12th, 2024
