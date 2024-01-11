Previous
Snowy but Extremely Cold by bkbinthecity
Snowy but Extremely Cold

It is Friday morning and I just discovered that I didn't post a picture for Thursday. We had more snow this week and we are extreme cold weather conditions.
How cold is it? Well as l am posting this morning it is -42 C
Margaret Brown ace
Wow that is cold! We think we are badly done to if it gets to minus 4/5c that is promised in the next few days
January 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous winter shot but that sure is cold! My worst was minus 19!
January 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Woooow? That’s really cold. Beautiful photo of your snowy scene.
January 12th, 2024  
KV ace
Good grief… I can’t even imagine weather that cold. Good day to stay inside.
January 12th, 2024  
Olwynne
Oooh that's cold! A day to stay in and try to keep warm. Lovely snowy photo though
January 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Fab photo with those heavy mounds of snow.
January 12th, 2024  
