Inside Looking Out by bkbinthecity
Photo 4518

Inside Looking Out

I had to make a trip to the grocery store and l stopped along the road to take this picture from inside of my Jeep just a couple of minutes from home. It is supposed to get really cold tonight dropping down to -49 C
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1237% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent pov to see the winter scene
January 13th, 2024  
