Photo 4518
Inside Looking Out
I had to make a trip to the grocery store and l stopped along the road to take this picture from inside of my Jeep just a couple of minutes from home. It is supposed to get really cold tonight dropping down to -49 C
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
gloria jones
ace
Excellent pov to see the winter scene
January 13th, 2024
