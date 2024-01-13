Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4519
Winter Beauty
Today l went out to assist a elderly couple by picking up a few groceries for them. While doing so I took a moment to capture this winter scene
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4519
photos
331
followers
443
following
1238% complete
View this month »
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
scenery
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this winter wonderland.
January 14th, 2024
Dianne
Gorgeous.
January 14th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful wintry scene..
January 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close