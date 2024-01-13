Previous
Winter Beauty by bkbinthecity
Photo 4519

Winter Beauty

Today l went out to assist a elderly couple by picking up a few groceries for them. While doing so I took a moment to capture this winter scene
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this winter wonderland.
January 14th, 2024  
Dianne
Gorgeous.
January 14th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful wintry scene..
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise