Previous
Photo 4520
Exhausted
So I had to go out this afternoon and sitting at a red light l saw all the exhaust from a car in front of me. This is a very common sight with the cold weather we have been experiencing.
Thankfully it is supposed to start warming up tomorrow
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th January 2024 12:09pm
Tags
car
,
winter
,
weather
,
cold
Kathy
ace
Haha! I like your title. Looks like a lot of people have chosen to stay off the roads.
January 15th, 2024
