Previous
Exhausted by bkbinthecity
Photo 4520

Exhausted

So I had to go out this afternoon and sitting at a red light l saw all the exhaust from a car in front of me. This is a very common sight with the cold weather we have been experiencing.
Thankfully it is supposed to start warming up tomorrow
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Haha! I like your title. Looks like a lot of people have chosen to stay off the roads.
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise