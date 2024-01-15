Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4521
QuiteThe Sight
Thankfully our weather has begun to warm up but it was still quite the sight to see thisman dressed in shorts in the middle of winter
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4521
photos
331
followers
443
following
1238% complete
View this month »
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cold
,
candid
,
shot
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of all that snow, so unusual to see someone outside dressed like that!
January 16th, 2024
Christina
ace
A hardy chap!
January 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Berr..... hardy in his shorts out in that beautiful snow scene
January 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... there's always one man in shorts!
January 16th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Cold!!!
January 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close