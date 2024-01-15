Previous
QuiteThe Sight by bkbinthecity
Photo 4521

QuiteThe Sight

Thankfully our weather has begun to warm up but it was still quite the sight to see thisman dressed in shorts in the middle of winter
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1238% complete

A fabulous capture of all that snow, so unusual to see someone outside dressed like that!
January 16th, 2024  
Christina ace
A hardy chap!
January 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Berr..... hardy in his shorts out in that beautiful snow scene
January 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... there's always one man in shorts!
January 16th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Cold!!!
January 16th, 2024  
