Previous
Urban Sunrise by bkbinthecity
Photo 4536

Urban Sunrise

As l was heading downtown this morning l saw a beautiful sunrise. I was stopped at a red light. I managed to capture this shot with my phone as the light turned green.
I had to go to court but more about that with tomorrow's picture
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bobbi C ace
Beautiful sky against the early morning skyline. Great capture!
January 30th, 2024  
Peter ace
Amazing well spotted and captured Brian:)
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise