Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4536
Urban Sunrise
As l was heading downtown this morning l saw a beautiful sunrise. I was stopped at a red light. I managed to capture this shot with my phone as the light turned green.
I had to go to court but more about that with tomorrow's picture
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4536
photos
330
followers
444
following
1242% complete
View this month »
4529
4530
4531
4532
4533
4534
4535
4536
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
30th January 2024 8:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
sunrise
,
edmonton
Bobbi C
ace
Beautiful sky against the early morning skyline. Great capture!
January 30th, 2024
Peter
ace
Amazing well spotted and captured Brian:)
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close