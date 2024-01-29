Previous
Wedding Story 3 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4535

Wedding Story 3

The last two pics. On the right is us cutting our wedding cake. On the right we had changed into our going away outfits after the reception was over
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Boy you sure had a huge cake :-) What a good looking couple.
January 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise