Previous
Wedding Story 2 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4534

Wedding Story 2

The day of our wedding was so windy . Therfore, we ended up indoors at the Edmonton Inn for our pictures.
The tip photo was our entire wedding party. The bottom two the girls and guys just having some fun
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
You certainly had a wonderful day- wind or no wind.
January 29th, 2024  
Diane ace
Everyone looks so nice! Melody's dress was beautiful.
January 29th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice wedding photos
January 29th, 2024  
Kathy ace
What fun!
January 29th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely collage of your wedding
January 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
It looks like a wonderful wedding.
January 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Great memories!
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise