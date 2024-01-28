Sign up
Previous
Photo 4534
Wedding Story 2
The day of our wedding was so windy . Therfore, we ended up indoors at the Edmonton Inn for our pictures.
The tip photo was our entire wedding party. The bottom two the girls and guys just having some fun
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
photos
,
wedding
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You certainly had a wonderful day- wind or no wind.
January 29th, 2024
Diane
ace
Everyone looks so nice! Melody's dress was beautiful.
January 29th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice wedding photos
January 29th, 2024
Kathy
ace
What fun!
January 29th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely collage of your wedding
January 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
It looks like a wonderful wedding.
January 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Great memories!
January 29th, 2024
