A Wedding Story

We almost have my parents house cleaned out so we can put it up for sale. My sister was over there the other day and she cam across a photo album of our wedding day that we had given to my parents as a gift. I was looking through it and it brought back so many wonderful memories. I have decided to share a few of the pictures with you.

Top left Melody getting ready at her aunts house the morning of the wedding.

Top right taken during the ceremony. A some special editing our photographer did.

Bottom picture the two of us leaving the church after the ceremony was over.

The date was July 9th 1983