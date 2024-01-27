Previous
A Wedding Story by bkbinthecity
Photo 4533

A Wedding Story

We almost have my parents house cleaned out so we can put it up for sale. My sister was over there the other day and she cam across a photo album of our wedding day that we had given to my parents as a gift. I was looking through it and it brought back so many wonderful memories. I have decided to share a few of the pictures with you.
Top left Melody getting ready at her aunts house the morning of the wedding.
Top right taken during the ceremony. A some special editing our photographer did.
Bottom picture the two of us leaving the church after the ceremony was over.
The date was July 9th 1983
Diane ace
These pictures are a treasure! Wonderful memories.
January 28th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great stuff and lovely wedding!!!
January 28th, 2024  
