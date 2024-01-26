Sign up
Previous
Photo 4532
Chiseled Ice Competition 7
Here is the last ice sculpture. It has been a pleasure sharing them with you
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
10
3
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful.
January 27th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
January 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
I loved them all but this one is special, thanks for sharing Brian :-)
January 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 27th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Stunning!
January 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 27th, 2024
Tracy
Love this shot.
January 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s been a brilliant series… this is my fav as i love tigers.
Thank you for sharing. 🙏
January 27th, 2024
Randy Lubbering
Great photo and great talent to whoever made this!!
January 27th, 2024
Monica
Amazing!
January 27th, 2024
Thank you for sharing. 🙏