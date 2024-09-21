Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
43 / 365
Game Night Part 2
A shot of the stadium and thevElks Cheer Team on the field during a break in the action
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4857
photos
316
followers
508
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Latest from all albums
41
4769
42
42
4770
43
43
4771
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
edmonton
,
cheerleaders
,
stadium
Marj
Your composition and timing of all your photos are perfect. Looks like a great game!
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
More lovely photos and scenes.
September 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close