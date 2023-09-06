Previous
Another day, another box by blightygal
Another day, another box

This one she could barely fit in, not that she minded anyway!

Hope UK peeps on 365 enjoying their late summer - glorious.
6th September 2023

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
