Official Top 20 Chart - Week 578

 by Ross Scrivener on Nov 5th 2021

1) Autumn Flowers by Shepherdman's Wife

2) Fog on the Fall River by Jane Pittenger

3) Sunset Impressions ... by Peter Dulis

4) Rainbow Marina by KWind

5) So many droplets by Faye Turner

6) Seeds in the wind by haskar

7) leaf me alone by ☠northy

8) Spirit of the Earth by Taffy

9) October Morning by *lynn

10) The Road To Winter by Richard Brown

11) Autumn Light #1 by KV

12) Drizzly, Cold, and Breezy by Milanie

13) The Dock. by Lee

14) Aurora borealis over Nidaros Cathedral by Elisabeth Sæter

15) Baby gator by PhotoCrazy

16) Autumn Walk by Carrie Shepeard

17) Beautiful Autumn by Carole Sandford

18) Fall's Leaves by gloria jones

19) Chrysanthemums buds........... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

20) 2021-10-28 sun salutation dance by Mona



