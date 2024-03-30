Official Top 20 Chart - Week 710

1) Polsen Sunset by Peter Dulis
2) A foggy morning by Diana
3) Morning Light by KV
4) Feeder Fight by Junan Heath
5) Cloisters by Carole Sandford
6) Magnolia by gloria jones
7) Path of Puddles by Richard Brown
8) Flying in to say hello by Denise Wood
9) Spring leaves by haskar
10) Spring, interrupted1 by amyK
11) Orange sunset by Shutterbug
12) Welcome to My Forest! by Taffy
13) Mr and Mrs Golden Orb Weaving Spider... by Rob Z
14) Inside a Rainbow Slinky by Babs
15) The Morning After… by Bec
16) Busselton Sunset Silhouettes P3240252 by Merrelyn
17) 3 Balloons by Brian
18) a web in the green by KoalaGardens🐨
19) The piers in Trondheim by Elisabeth Sæter
20) hyacinth by April
