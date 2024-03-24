Previous
Morning Light by kvphoto
Photo 1898

Morning Light

"I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning."

--J. B. Priestley
Olwynne
Beautiful colours
March 24th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful, light and colour
March 24th, 2024  
