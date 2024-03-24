Sign up
Previous
Photo 1898
Morning Light
"I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning."
--J. B. Priestley
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2234
photos
158
followers
144
following
520% complete
View this month »
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th March 2024 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
wide-angle
,
sunstar
,
morning-light
,
japanese-red-maple
,
sony-a7rv
Olwynne
Beautiful colours
March 24th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, light and colour
March 24th, 2024
