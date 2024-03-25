Previous
Osprey by kvphoto
Photo 1899

Osprey

"Surely no child, and few adults, have ever watched a bird in flight without envy."

--Isaac Asimov
KV

@kvphoto
Martyn Drage
Ah that's Awesome.
March 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the light on the wings.
March 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful with the backlighting..
March 25th, 2024  
