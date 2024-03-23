Previous
Unicorn Kite by kvphoto
We went to a kite flying event at a local park today. It was quite windy... 16 mph and challenging for the children and adults who were flying kites.
Susan Wakely ace
It looks good against the moody sky.
March 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great fun!
March 23rd, 2024  
