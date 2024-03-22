Sign up
Previous
Photo 1896
Downy Woodpecker
I spent a few hours at Smith Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Georgia this morning. I got lucky and caught a shot of this bird as flew past me. The Downy is one of the smaller woodpeckers.
For more info:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Downy_Woodpecker/id#
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
7
8
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2232
photos
159
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd March 2024 8:53am
Tags
motion
,
flight
,
bif
,
fly-by
,
downy-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
,
kennesaw-georgia
Walks @ 7
ace
Totally amazing capture, so amazing. FAV!
March 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
What a spectacular shot!
March 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Oh my goodness...Brilliant!
March 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture!
March 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional capture
March 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic capture
March 22nd, 2024
Mallory
ace
What?!! This is a superb capture.
March 22nd, 2024
