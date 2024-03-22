Previous
Downy Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 1896

Downy Woodpecker

I spent a few hours at Smith Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, Georgia this morning. I got lucky and caught a shot of this bird as flew past me. The Downy is one of the smaller woodpeckers.

For more info: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Downy_Woodpecker/id#
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Walks @ 7 ace
Totally amazing capture, so amazing. FAV!
March 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
What a spectacular shot!
March 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Oh my goodness...Brilliant!
March 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture!
March 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional capture
March 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic capture
March 22nd, 2024  
Mallory ace
What?!! This is a superb capture.
March 22nd, 2024  
