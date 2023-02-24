Official Top 20 Chart - Week 644

1) Winter Clouds by Peter Dulis
2) Cardinal in Snowstorm by *lynn
3) Beautiful one day. Perfect the next! by John Falconer
4) Yellow-rumped Warbler by PhotoCrazy
5) Captured fragrance by Diana
6) Prince Charming by JackieR
7) A Splash of Red by Susan Wakely
8) Reflections of a Painted Sky by KV
9) Best foot forward by Boxplayer
10) FOR 2023 - Day 19 by Chris Cook
11) Flash of red 20 by mittens (Marilyn)
12) Snowdrops in the garden ......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
13) early mornings by KoalaGardens🐨
14) Bald Eagle Coming in for a Landing by Jane Pittenger
15) Yellow Rose ~ Sepia by Pam
16) Sunrise over the Fog by julia
17) The piers reflected in the river by Elisabeth Sæter
18) Daisy and a bee by Dawn
19) Egret Fly-over! by Rick
20) Hummingbird Tree Topper by gloria jones
