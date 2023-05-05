« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 654

 by Ross S. on May 5th 2023

1) Watching and waiting by Diana

2) Sunrise Fishing by Peter Dulis

3) Dancing Milk Droplet by Taffy

4) Barred Owl at sunset by PhotoCrazy

5) I'm Watching You by Babs

6) Senetti Collage April 23 by ~*~ Jo ~*~

7) The leaf by haskar

8) Clouds and sunset. Day29 by Dawn

9) Taking Flight by Chris Cook

10) Tree Blossoms by gloria jones

11) and this is Pudding by KoalaGardens🐨

12) Bluebell wood by Boxplayer

13) The view by Call me Joe

14) Catching The Drops by carol white

15) Sunday Stroll by FBailey

16) Spring reflections by Joan Robillard

17) Dawn at the River... by julia

18) Bursting Into Bloom by Junan Heath

19) Smoky Sunrise by KV

20) Bleeding Hearts by Carole Sandford



  1. Watching and waiting by ludwigsdiana

  2. Sunrise Fishing by pdulis

  3. Dancing Milk Droplet by taffy

  4. Barred Owl at sunset by photographycrazy

  5. I'm Watching You by onewing

  6. Senetti Collage April 23 by ziggy77

  7. The leaf by haskar

  8. Clouds and sunset. Day29 by Dawn

  9. Taking Flight by cdcook48

  10. Tree Blossoms by seattlite

  11. and this is Pudding by koalagardens

  12. Bluebell wood by boxplayer

  13. The view by joemuli

  14. Catching The Drops by carolmw

  15. Sunday Stroll by fbailey

  16. Spring reflections by joansmor

  17. Dawn at the River... by julzmaioro

  18. Bursting Into Bloom by paintdipper

  19. Smoky Sunrise by kvphoto

  20. Bleeding Hearts by carole_sandford



Share
Comments
Post a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
 Tweets ahoy!
 Join the Group
 Pin With Me
Recent Articles
Interesting Posts
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise