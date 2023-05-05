Official Top 20 Chart - Week 654

1) Watching and waiting by Diana
2) Sunrise Fishing by Peter Dulis
3) Dancing Milk Droplet by Taffy
4) Barred Owl at sunset by PhotoCrazy
5) I'm Watching You by Babs
6) Senetti Collage April 23 by ~*~ Jo ~*~
7) The leaf by haskar
8) Clouds and sunset. Day29 by Dawn
9) Taking Flight by Chris Cook
10) Tree Blossoms by gloria jones
11) and this is Pudding by KoalaGardens🐨
12) Bluebell wood by Boxplayer
13) The view by Call me Joe
14) Catching The Drops by carol white
15) Sunday Stroll by FBailey
16) Spring reflections by Joan Robillard
17) Dawn at the River... by julia
18) Bursting Into Bloom by Junan Heath
19) Smoky Sunrise by KV
20) Bleeding Hearts by Carole Sandford
