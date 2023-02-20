Previous
Around the Bend by bluemoon
Around the Bend

I actually felt like Spring might be just around the bend today with sunny skies and a high around 50 degrees! Heaven!
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Paula Fontanini
