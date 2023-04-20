Sign up
Photo 478
Bear Play
Yearling cubs sparring!
No need to comment, backfilling vacation pics from earlier this Spring.
20th April 2023
20th Apr 23
2
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
898
photos
70
followers
53
following
169% complete
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
21st April 2023 3:23pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
tennessee
,
bear
,
cades cove
,
black bears
Corinne C
ace
Very nice!
September 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic capture
September 16th, 2023
