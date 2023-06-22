Sign up
Previous
Photo 528
Doe With Twins
The deer have been mostly absent for months but today I spotted these 2 fawns with their mother plus another baby in another area all by itself. These 3 were across the river from me and mama was still very much aware of my presence.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd June 2023 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
twins
,
doe
,
fawn
,
george wyth state park nature wildlife
Julie Ryan
Sweet
June 23rd, 2023
