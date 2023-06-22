Previous
Doe With Twins by bluemoon
Photo 528

Doe With Twins

The deer have been mostly absent for months but today I spotted these 2 fawns with their mother plus another baby in another area all by itself. These 3 were across the river from me and mama was still very much aware of my presence.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Sweet
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise