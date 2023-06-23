Sign up
Photo 529
In Hot Pursuit
Evidently the Hawk had invaded their territory and there were several Red Winged Blackbirds doing a good job of running him off!
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hawk
,
red tailed hawk
,
red winged blackbird
Corinne C
ace
Wow Impressive
June 25th, 2023
