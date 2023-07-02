Previous
Time to Preen by bluemoon
Time to Preen

...or maybe this Great Blue Heron was going after mosquitos. They about ate me alive while I was trying to get this picture shortly before dark!
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Paula Fontanini

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this preening session, lovely plumage detail.
July 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous fav
July 3rd, 2023  
