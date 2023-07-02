Sign up
Previous
Photo 541
Time to Preen
...or maybe this Great Blue Heron was going after mosquitos. They about ate me alive while I was trying to get this picture shortly before dark!
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
2nd July 2023 8:44pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
creek
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
george wyth state park
,
z9
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this preening session, lovely plumage detail.
July 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous fav
July 3rd, 2023
