Photo 565
Indigo Bunting
Filling in blank spaces...no need to comment
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
847
photos
62
followers
54
following
157% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
24th July 2023 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
finch
,
indigo bunting
Dave
ace
Beautiful bird. Love the vignetting.
August 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful color and presentation
August 6th, 2023
