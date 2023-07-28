Sign up
Previous
Photo 565
Mammatus Clouds on Main Street
Severe weather all around from Severe Thunderstorm warnings to Tornado watch/warnings. Went out to capture a double rainbow and went for the Mammatus clouds before the light was gone.
We only received 3/4" of much needed rain,l no hail or high winds...winning!!
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
836
photos
61
followers
54
following
154% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
28th July 2023 8:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storms
,
severe weather
,
mammatus clouds
Elisa Smith
ace
How dramatic is this! The clouds and light are wonderful and I like the pov.
July 29th, 2023
