Mammatus Clouds on Main Street by bluemoon
Mammatus Clouds on Main Street

Severe weather all around from Severe Thunderstorm warnings to Tornado watch/warnings. Went out to capture a double rainbow and went for the Mammatus clouds before the light was gone.

We only received 3/4" of much needed rain,l no hail or high winds...winning!!
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Elisa Smith ace
How dramatic is this! The clouds and light are wonderful and I like the pov.
July 29th, 2023  
