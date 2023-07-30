Sign up
Photo 567
Downy Woodpecker
Whatever this plant is the Downys really like it. Mullein is the closest I can come up with.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
downy woodpecker
,
mullein
