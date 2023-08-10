Previous
Surprise! by bluemoon
Photo 576

Surprise!

No need to comment, just filling in the blanks.

I'm not sure who surprised who first....I turned around and there she was.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise