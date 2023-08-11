Previous
Pampas Grass by bluemoon
Photo 579

Pampas Grass

Driving home I spotted a ditch lined with this grass as far as the eye could see until it disappeared over the hill. I liked how it looked kind of sparkly with the sun behind it.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
@bluemoon
Mark St Clair ace
I love the DOF! Fav
August 12th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
It looks like they are covered in frost. Very beautiful
August 12th, 2023  
