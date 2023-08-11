Sign up
Photo 579
Pampas Grass
Driving home I spotted a ditch lined with this grass as far as the eye could see until it disappeared over the hill. I liked how it looked kind of sparkly with the sun behind it.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
ditch
,
weed
,
pampas grass
Mark St Clair
ace
I love the DOF! Fav
August 12th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
It looks like they are covered in frost. Very beautiful
August 12th, 2023
