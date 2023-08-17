Sign up
Previous
Photo 586
Olive-Sided Flycatcher
Maybe? I find some of these little birds are nearly impossible to identify. First time I've seen one whatever it is.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
bird
,
flycatcher
,
george wyth state park
,
olive sided flycatcher
