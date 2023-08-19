Sign up
Photo 590
Saturday Night at the Races!!
Eat dirt, drink beer!! Good Times!! :)
My niece's fiance' Zac races the 23 car at the dirt track in Independence, Iowa. This was the last race of the season. Guarranteed you'll need a shower when you get home!
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
867
photos
63
followers
48
following
161% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
19th August 2023 10:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iowa
,
zac
,
racing
,
dirt track
,
independence speedway
